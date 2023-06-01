Apartment residents concerned with overflowing dumpsters, trash littering property

Residents say it's an ongoing problem.

INDIANAPOLIS — People living at Indy's Echo Ridge Apartments told 13News they can't remember the last time the community's dumpster was properly emptied.

Shae Kidwell shared photos of the dumpster, which she said has been overflowing with garbage over the 14 months she's been there.

"I've lived in apartments my entire life and I've never seen anything like this," said Kidwell.

She said it's a daily problem.

"It was terrible yesterday. The trash ran all the way along here. You could not get up the ramp here. They blame it on outside residents," Kidwell said.

Garbage bags still hung over the top of the dumpster Wednesday, with other garbage bags surrounding it.

"From yesterday morning to today, it's significantly better, but even still, as you can see, you can smell it. It's supposed to compact, but it can't even compact anymore because there's so much trash," said Kidwell.

Neighbors said the issue has gotten out of control. Trash picked up by the wind now litters the property of the complex, including a playground located near the dumpster.

"It's always blowing all over the place," said resident Ashlyn Riley. "Since we have to throw it on the ground, most of the trash bags bust. Trash is literally everywhere."

"The playground itself is covered in trash right now. They deserve better. They're children. Are they going to pick it up? What's on it?" said Kidwell.

Neighbors said for what they're paying in rent, they expect more.

"I'm paying almost $1,500 a month to live here. This is unacceptable. That people are probably going to get sick from breathing in whatever is going on here is very sad," Kidwell said.

"We've tried to put in complaints but I don't know, it's like they're not taking it seriously," said Riley.

Kidwell doesn't plan to stay here much longer, but she hopes things get better for her neighbors.

"I hope for the sake of the people that are paying the prices to live here that they can have a nice, clean place to live without having to smell garbage all the time," said Kidwell.

13News has reached out to Echo Ridge Apartments management to ask how they plan to handle this situation but have not heard back. We also reached out to the Marion County Public Health Department. A representative sent this statement: