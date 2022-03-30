9 kids, 3 adults taken to hospital after fire at apartment complex on Indy's east side

The incident happened at the Pangea Courts Apartments in the 4400 block of Linwood Court, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a fire at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis.

There was heavy fire showing from the basement level of the three-story building when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters got the fire under control in roughly 20 minutes, with 12 units damaged.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith told 13News that close to 20 people were able to get out of the burning building through windows and ladders, and confirmed there were no serious injuries.

Reith said 14 people were treated at the scene, and 12 people — nine children and three adults — were taken to hospitals to be checked for smoke inhalation.

Five cats were also rescued in the fire.

There is no information on what caused the fire at this time.