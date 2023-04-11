IFD: Several families displaced at east Indy apartment complex after kitchen fire

Crews responded to the Briergate Apartments, near North Post Road and East 30th Street, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Unattended grease on the stove was the cause of a fire at an east Indianapolis apartment complex that displaced several families Monday night, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the Briergate Apartments, near North Post Road and East 30th Street, shortly before 9 p.m.

Fire and smoke were coming from a two-story building when firefighters arrived, and a fire in the kitchen of one unit was brought under control in about half an hour.

All occupants evacuated before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported, IFD said. Four units were damaged.

IFD Victims Assistance and the Red Cross were working to find shelter for impacted residents.