3 adults, child displaced after east Indianapolis apartment fire

Firefighters said three adults and a child were displaced by the fire. Medics took two people to the hospital with slight injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured Wednesday night in a fire at an east Indianapolis apartment.

Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. to a fire at an apartment in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, near 20th Street and Emerson Avenue.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the apartment.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said firefighters made an "aggressive attack" against the fire. They were able to bring it under control in 15 minutes.

Two adults were taken to the hospital with slight injuries, according to IFD.

Three adults and a child were displaced by the fire. They told fire investigators the fire was caused by burning incense after catching nearby combustibles on fire.