Apartment fire displaces 25 people on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-five residents of an apartment building on the east side of Indianapolis were burned out of their units by an early morning fire Thursday.

According to an account shared with the media by Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith, the fire at the Jeffersonian Apartments on Shortridge Road near East 10th Street started in a downstairs apartment and quickly spread to the upper level.

The first firefighters arrived shortly after 4:20 a.m. and found heavy fire coming out the front of the building. They had the fire under control by 5:05 a.m. with eight units damaged by fire, smoke and water.

Most residents were awakened or alerted by neighbors and got out before they were injured.

Three people asked to be checked by medics at the complex, but then declined to go to the hospital for further treatment.