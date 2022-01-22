Firefighters investigate south Indianapolis apartment fire

The fire happened at an apartment in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Way, between East Hanna and Carson avenues.

INDIANAPOLIS — A south Indianapolis apartment burst into flames on Saturday night displacing approximately 20 people.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to an apartment fire at around 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Way, between East Hanna and Carson avenues.

According to IFD, 10 apartments were damaged in the fire which will leave approximately 20 people displaced. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are looking into one apartment where they believe the fire started, possibly due to electrical issues. The person living in that apartment was not home at the time of the fire.