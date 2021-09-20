Apartment fire on Indy's west side leaves 1 injured, several families without a home

INDIANAPOLIS — A big apartment fire on the west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning left one person injured and several families without a home.
The fire happened at Boardwalk Apartments near Interstate 465. Firefighters from Wayne Township, Speedway and Indianapolis responded to the fire.
The Wayne Township Fire Department shared a video, showing the point of view of one of the first firefighters who got to the fire and started putting it out.
In the video, flames can be seen pouring out of the building and completely engulfing the second floor.
Fire crews said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities didn't give any information on the severity of that person's injuries.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.