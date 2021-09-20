Apartment fire on Indy's west side leaves 1 injured, several families without a home

A video showed the point of view of a firefighter extinguishing flames that were pouring out of the building and completely engulfing the second floor.

INDIANAPOLIS — A big apartment fire on the west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning left one person injured and several families without a home.

The fire happened at Boardwalk Apartments near Interstate 465. Firefighters from Wayne Township, Speedway and Indianapolis responded to the fire.

The Wayne Township Fire Department shared a video, showing the point of view of one of the first firefighters who got to the fire and started putting it out.

In the video, flames can be seen pouring out of the building and completely engulfing the second floor.

Firefighters from Wayne Township, Speedway, and Indianapolis fire departments responded to the Boardwalk Apartments on the Westside this morning for an apartment fire that displaced several families. This is a POV of the first due company engine 84.-credit video to Mark Ludwig. pic.twitter.com/n53KOzsvUx — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) September 19, 2021

Fire crews said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities didn't give any information on the severity of that person's injuries.