x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

9 apartments destroyed in fire on Indy's west side

The fire started Thursday shortly before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators said nine apartments were "inhabitable" after a fire Thursday morning on the west side of Indianapolis. 

Indianapolis, Speedway and Wayne Township firefighters responded to an apartment fire shortly before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive.

A Wayne Township Fire Department spokesperson told 13News nobody was injured in the incident, and the Red Cross is helping those whose apartments were seriously damaged.

Investigators have not shared how the fire started.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Noblesville High School jazz director a finalist for Grammy Award