9 apartments destroyed in fire on Indy's west side

The fire started Thursday shortly before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators said nine apartments were "inhabitable" after a fire Thursday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis, Speedway and Wayne Township firefighters responded to an apartment fire shortly before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive.

#Breaking Fire crews on scene of a 2-alarm fire at apartment complex near Lynhurst & Vermont on Indy’s west side. PIO tells me fire started shortly before 2am, no injuries but 9 apartments are inhabitable. Red Cross is helping victims. No word on cause @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/mRaaR87ZDo — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) December 23, 2021

A Wayne Township Fire Department spokesperson told 13News nobody was injured in the incident, and the Red Cross is helping those whose apartments were seriously damaged.

Investigators have not shared how the fire started.