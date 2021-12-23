9 apartments destroyed in fire on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators said nine apartments were "inhabitable" after a fire Thursday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis, Speedway and Wayne Township firefighters responded to an apartment fire shortly before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive.
A Wayne Township Fire Department spokesperson told 13News nobody was injured in the incident, and the Red Cross is helping those whose apartments were seriously damaged.
Investigators have not shared how the fire started.
