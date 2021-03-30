Anthem Foundation commits $2.45 million to address food insecurity in Indianapolis

Beginning this year, LISC Indianapolis will help facilitate the selection of one neighborhood that will receive assistance addressing this issue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A multimillion-dollar effort is being launched in Indianapolis over the next three years to increase equitable food access and food security in one Indianapolis community.

Anthem Foundation has committed $2.45 million over a three-year period to the Indianapolis chapter of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

“We are grateful for Anthem Foundation’s commitment to addressing food access in Indianapolis neighborhoods by investing in this comprehensive and collaborative initiative,” said Jessica Guilfoy, Vice President of Field Excellence for LISC.

Nearly 40 percent of American households report moderate to high levels of food insecurity, a news release said.

“Food insecurity is present in every neighborhood across our country, including in our headquarters city of Indianapolis,” said Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., Chief Health Officer, Anthem, Inc.

However, some communities are hit harder than others, with significant disparity experienced just miles apart. For example, Marion County's childhood food insecurity is 9 percent higher than neighboring Hamilton County.

Our new Close to Home tool lets users explore local and national food insecurity data and locate at the ZIP code level. Search your city to see how your area is impacted by #FoodInsecurity. — Anthem, Inc. (@AnthemInc) March 29, 2021

Beginning this year, LISC will help facilitate the selection of one neighborhood that will receive assistance addressing this issue. The neighborhood will be selected through an inclusive process that opens on April 8, a news release said.

When the application process is complete, the neighborhood will be selected for investment, and a community-based planning and implementation process will begin.

“Ridding the country of this pressing issue will require bold ideas and community collaboration," Agrawal said.

This process will bring together residents, community leaders, subject matter experts and civic organizations to develop a plan for equitable food access as well as strategies for physical developments, programmatic partnerships and investment.

“More than ever before, we need solutions that not only directly impact food insecurity and improve healthy food access, but also support economic mobility, racial equity, and community resiliency," Guilfoy said.

Neighborhoods will receive virtual community training to help them develop a collaborative application that lays out what food projects they would have supported, launched, or expanded. A news release said these projects could be anything from community kitchens and grocery markets to infrastructure support for farmers.