Annual training for IMPD officers puts emphasis on de-escalating dangerous situations

The department has new tools and tactics aimed at defusing confrontations before anyone gets hurt.

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer is putting new attention on the training of police officers.

Here in Indianapolis, the commander of the Metro Police training academy said nothing has changed. The academy wasn't teaching officers to use choke holds at the time of Floyd's death and isn't now.

But according to IMPD Commander Catherine Cummings, there are new tools and tactics aimed at de-escalating confrontations before anyone gets hurt.

"Bola bola bola," shouted an instructor before he fired a BolaWrap at a volunteer officer.

With the speed of a gunshot but with none of the danger, the "suspect's" ankles were bound with a Kevlar cord. He couldn't move.

Other police departments are using the BolaWrap. IMPD is evaluating the product as the department employs new tactics intended to defuse dangerous and potentially deadly confrontations.

"De-escalation training is not new to IMPD," Cummings said "Essentially what de-escalation is is talking to people."

Although the training is not new, it is evolving, according to Cummings.

Indiana requires police officers to receive 24 hours of additional training every year. The training must include identifying and helping individuals who may suffer from autism, Alzheimer’s and other conditions.

"It doesn't have to be someone who is in a mental health crisis or anybody like that. It could just be someone who is upset, frightened," Cummings said. "It means that our officers need to approach in a more delicate manner, need to talk in a more soft manner."