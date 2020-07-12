Annual 'Friends Giving Back' event provides hot food, warm clothing

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers delivered a warm meal on a cold Sunday night, along with lots of Hoosier hospitality.
"Friends of Fred" food trucks lined up near the Indiana War Memorial for their 4th annual "Friends Giving Back", designed to show kindness and support for the city's overlooked.
More than 100 people came to the event, which benefits the Horizon House through donations for the homeless.
Besides a food giveaway, there was a coat drive for people in need.
"It's going to be a cold winter, so we want to do everything we can to make sure everyone has their needs," said event coordinator Mac Brown. "People have been calling us all day to pick up items. Everything we have left over we are donating to Horizon House and to Salvation Army, and all of our extra stuff we are giving to Salvation Army to the Angel Tree program."
You can still help with donations of coats, gloves, blankets and backpacks. You'll find more information here.