Animal lovers line up for deals during Hamilton County Humane Society grand opening

The Hamilton County Humane Society has technically been open for a month but on Saturday it featured retail and adoption specials and lots of events for pet lovers.

FISHERS, Ind. — Lines started early Saturday in Fishers for the official grand opening of the new Hamilton County Humane Society. 

The shelter on Hague Road technically has been open for a month. But on Saturday it featured retail and adoption specials and a lot of events for pet lovers. 

The state-of-the-art facility features outdoor runs for dogs, "catios" for cats, an educational center, and a medical suite. 

But for families, the best part is finding that new best friend and their new forever home.

Adoption specials will continue all month long and they are themed for May. All black and white dogs are $25 and all black and white cats are $15.  

