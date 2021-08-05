Animal lovers line up for deals during Hamilton County Humane Society grand opening

The Hamilton County Humane Society has technically been open for a month but on Saturday it featured retail and adoption specials and lots of events for pet lovers.

FISHERS, Ind. — Lines started early Saturday in Fishers for the official grand opening of the new Hamilton County Humane Society.

The state-of-the-art facility features outdoor runs for dogs, "catios" for cats, an educational center, and a medical suite.

But for families, the best part is finding that new best friend and their new forever home.