Animal control officers search for who shot crow with blow dart in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Animal control officers are working to find out who is responsible for the death of a crow in Arlington. The crow was shot with some type of blow dart in Arlington on Tuesday. It died from its injuries a day later.

Crows are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Act, so shooting one is illegal. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them.

According to the league, animal control officers were called to the Fairlington neighborhood around 11 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a crow that was shot. Animal control officers removed the barb from the dart, and provided wound care. Then officers took the crow to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center where it underwent surgery. The crow did not survive, according to the officers with the Animal Welfare League.

"This is why we put so much time and emphasis on teaching tolerance and harmonious coexistence with wildlife. When groups, associations, or organizations teach intolerance for living things, our native wildlife pays the price," said Jennifer Toussaint, Chief of Animal Control for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.