Angel Tree volunteers deliver gifts to 5000 Indianapolis-area kids

It's not too late for you to help make the holidays brighter for others this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — 5,000 children in Central Indiana will have a brighter Christmas, thanks to the Salvation Army's "Angel Tree" program.

Wednesday was one of the five days volunteers will hand out toys.

And while families are receiving gifts this week, the Salvation Army says it's not too late for you to donate.

We've learned 1,400 angels were not adopted but still had their wishes fulfilled.

"When we register a family for assistance, we guarantee to them that we will provide for them, and we don't want to leave anyone out. So receiving donations to help offset that cost would be fantastic," said Maj. Rachel Stouder.

The Salvation Army said it also needs volunteer bell ringers. The money raised during the holiday season covers expenses for the entire year.

Bill Youman has been a dedicated bell ringer for ten years. This month, Bill is set to hit the incredible milestone of... Posted by The Salvation Army Indiana Division on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

