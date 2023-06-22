Anderson teen in hospital after single-vehicle crash

FRANKTON, Ind. — An Anderson teenager ended up in the hospital Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle crash near Frankton, Indiana.
The 17-year-old was driving east in the 4300 block of West County Road 700 North when the vehicle crossed over the center line and hit a utility pole around 6 p.m.
Deputies said the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and hit a tree.
The teen was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson and then flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with possible neck and back injuries.
Madison County Sheriff's Department's Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.