Anderson teen in hospital after single-vehicle crash

The 17-year-old crossed over the center line and hit a utility pole Wednesday evening.

FRANKTON, Ind. — An Anderson teenager ended up in the hospital Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle crash near Frankton, Indiana.

The 17-year-old was driving east in the 4300 block of West County Road 700 North when the vehicle crossed over the center line and hit a utility pole around 6 p.m.

Deputies said the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and hit a tree.

The teen was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson and then flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with possible neck and back injuries.