Woman dead, man injured in Anderson shooting

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and happened between the 32-year-old man and 37-year-old woman.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that killed a woman and injured a man.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Nelle Street, near West 17th Street, around 3:20 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots.

Police found a 32-year-old man and 37-year-old woman who had both been shot. Police said the man was conscious, but the woman was unresponsive.

Both people were taken to an Anderson hospital for their injuries. The woman died from her injuries, but the man was reported to be in stable condition and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for additional care.