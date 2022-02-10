Anderson police officer recognized for courageous actions

Officer Richard Stires was selected as the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police 2021 Police Officer of the Year.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson police officer was recognized last month for his courageous actions while responding to a call in March 2021.

On March 13, 2021, Ofcr. Richard Stires was called to a house on College Drive for a woman in mental duress. As he arrived, he saw the woman set herself on fire inside the home.

Officer Stires immediately entered the home and was able to extinguish the fire with water from the kitchen sink. The heat from the fire caused minor burns and singeing the hair on Stires' head.

Stires extended the woman's life with his quick actions, but she ultimately passed away from her injuries the next day, Anderson police said.

Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown awarded Stires the department's Medal of Valor that month.

In December 2021, newly-appointed Chief Michael Lee nominated Stires for the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2021 Police Officer of the Year award. Stires was selected due to "his leadership and unwavering dedication to the community in which he serves."