The fatal accident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Anderson Friday afternoon.

The Anderson Police Department said it happened around 4:40 p.m. along the CSX line near the 3200 block of Main Street.

Police haven't released additional details, including the identity of the victim. Our newsgathering partners at the Herald Bulletin reported Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said the pedestrian killed was a male.