Anderson police investigate deadly shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of W. 9th Street.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found a 35-year-old male near a street. The person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, according to police.

Witnesses gave police a description of a person who they said fled the area after the shooting. A police department spokesperson said that person, an 18-year-old male, was taken into custody a short time later.