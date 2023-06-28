Anderson PD conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in home

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of West 13th Street, near Madison Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 27, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 13th Street, near Madison Avenue, to investigate after a man, identified by police as 41-year-old Timothy E. Kates, was found dead inside a home.

The Anderson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

No additional information on the nature of the man's death was provided by police.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.