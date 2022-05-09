Anderson PD asking for help finding missing couple

Cody Bennett, 21, and Carley Davis, 24, went missing Sunday, May 8.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a missing couple.

Cody Bennett, 21, and Carley Davis, 24, went missing Sunday, May 8. They were last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of 8th Street.

Anderson PD said they do not know at this point if the couple is in danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Madison County Dispatch at 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.