Motorcycle driver injured after crash with pickup truck in Anderson

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot but was arrested a short time later.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck Monday evening that sent one man to an Indianapolis hospital.

The crash happened at West 38th Street and Ridge Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck, driven by Rodger McClain, 60 years old, of Noblesville, was driving westbound when he made a sudden turn that cut off a motorcycle, driven by Kerry Hinkle, 62, of Anderson. Barbara Hinkle, 62, of Anderson, was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Witnesses said the motorcycle crashed into the driver's side door of the pickup truck, which caused Kerry to be thrown off the motorcycle in front of the truck, where he was hit again as the truck came to a stop.

McClain reportedly fled the scene on foot but was found and arrested less than half a mile away in the 4100 block of Madison Avenue.

Kerry was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Barbara was taken to an Anderson hospital but is said to be in stable condition.