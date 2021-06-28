Anderson mother and daughter donating goods to children in need

The first place they donated was the Sexual Assault Trauma Center in Anderson.

ANDERSON, Ind. —

“She makes me very proud," said Rayann Loyd's mother Samatha said. "We’ve been blessed with such a good kid.”

Ray and her mom Samantha pack backpacks full of toys, toiletries and more and donate them to children in need.

“We kind of wanted to help all kids, give them something so we were thinking shelters, kids going into foster care, maybe kids who are underserved," said Samantha Loyd.

The idea came to 7-year-old Ray after reading a story in a children’s magazine about a Girl Scout troop doing something similar.

“Once I was done with the article she said, ‘mama I want to do that.’ I honestly started to tear up," said Samantha. "I was very proud, and I was like, let’s get on that then.”

Program Director Holly Renz says the backpacks help the children she sees come through her center tremendously.

“It’s really important. When they’re leaving their home, their mom and dad, they have to leave their home because of the circumstances," said Renz. "They’re going into somebody else’s home and they’re little and they’re trying to navigate the whole system, they’ve got something to hang on to and something to call their own.”

The Ray’s Journey Packs movement has even picked up steam in the community

“My friends in my class were saying ‘can I help you with the backpacks?’ My teacher was proud of me for doing it when I was at school before," said Rayann. "She like called me up to her desk and gave me money for the backpacks.”

“All we did is I made a little flyer and asked people if they wanted to help and I thought five people or so would want to help out and then before we knew it, after two weeks, we had $2,700 in donations," said Samantha. "Our community, my employer, her school, just everyone. It’s been emotionally overwhelming, in a good way, to see all the people who want to help out.”