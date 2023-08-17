Anderson man sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking

Robert Solomon, 38, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Anderson man will serve 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Robert Solomon, 38, of Anderson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the Madison County Drug Task Force conducted a year-long investigation into Solomon's drug trafficking. A federal search warrant was carried out on Aug. 16, 2021. During the search, investigators seized 97 grams of meth inside a Crown Royal bag on the kitchen counter. They also found 85 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, two vacuum sealers with baggies, and two handguns.

Not long after, according to court documents, the Anderson Police Department stopped Solomon for a traffic violation. A K-9 officer alerted its handler to possible controlled substances. Upon search of Solomon's car, officers found and seized a little over $41,000 in cash hidden in a cereal box.

Solomon told investigators during a recorded interview that he had been trafficking drugs for at least a year. He admitted to trafficking meth, heroin, and cocaine with help from a man in Mexico. The unnamed man from Mexico supplied Solomon with the drugs for distribution in the Anderson area.

“We know that a majority of the meth plaguing our streets ultimately comes from international cartels operating across the southern border,” said Zachary A. Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Cutting off suppliers who are responsible for selling and transporting drugs from transnational criminal organizations is a priority of federal law enforcement."