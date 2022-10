Police said the crash happened Monday afternoon in Orestes.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria.

Police said the eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the car on the driver’s side.

Police said a 31-year-old man from Anderson died in the crash.