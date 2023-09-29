Anderson man killed in Grant County crash with train

The crash happened around noon Sept. 28 at the intersection of West County Road 600 North and County Road 100 West, north of Marion.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Anderson man was killed in a crash with a train Thursday.

Just after noon Sept. 28, deputies were called to the intersection of West County Road 600 North and County Road 100 West, north of Marion, on a report that a train had crashed into a van there, and that both had caught fire.

At the scene, deputies determined the northbound train struck the van, which had crossed eastbound on County Road 600 North, and pushed it down the tracks.

The driver of the van, described by police as a 22-year-old Anderson man, was ejected during the crash. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld until family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Fatality Crash Team.