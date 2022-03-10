'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

Larry VanNess collected over 25 million can tabs for Ronald McDonald House since 2003.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died.

Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.

His caregiver, Rachel Landers, told our partners at the Herald Bulletin VanNess had developed infections after surgery to repair his femur on Oct. 3. She said in a Facebook post Monday morning VanNess' health began to decline on Monday and he became "totally dependent on the machines" before he passed.

He was 75 years old.

VanNess led a difficult life into his adult years. He was homeless at the age of 16 and battled addictions.

“He had a life of substance abuse and making bad decisions,” Landers told the Herald Bulletin. “It came to a point that Larry turned his life around and focused on doing good for other people."

"I'm a tabaholic now, instead of an alcoholic. A tabaholic. I was a drunk. I was homeless since I was 16," VanNess told 13News in 2016.

In 2003, he began collecting tabs for Ronald McDonald House after a conversation with a family in a park, the Herald Bulletin reported. His quest went into overdrive when someone dared him to collect a million tabs.

By the time 13News visited with "The Can Man" in 2016, he had collected over 11 million tabs. In the last six years, that total more than doubled, the Herald Bulletin reported, to more than 25 million tabs.

VanNess personally raised thousands of dollars for the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis. By 2016, he had raised more than $6,000, which has helped dozens of Hoosier families have a place to stay while children are being treated at a medical facility.

Many of the businesses VanNess visited on his daily walk to collect tabs joined in lockstep with him. Some gave him small bags and others trash bags - all full of tabs.