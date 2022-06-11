x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery in Anderson

Police say the man escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
Credit: Anderson Police Department
Police shared this photo of a suspect in an armed bank robbery in Anderson on Friday, June 10, 2022.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are looking for a man in his 20s who's accused of an armed bank robbery in Anderson on Friday.

According to police, a Black man went into the Old National Bank, located at 219 Scatterfield Road, just before noon on Friday and passed a bank employee a note demanding money.

The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before he escaped. Police say when he left the bank, he headed west.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the bank and searched the area, but the man was nowhere to be found. 

RELATED: Police looking for man who allegedly robbed bank on Indy's south side

RELATED: Police arrest man for robbing Martinsville bank Friday

On Saturday, the Anderson Police Department said no suspects have been arrested in connection to the robbery and the case remains under investigation.

APD shared a photo of the alleged suspect. In the photo, the man is wearing a black sweatshirt, a baseball hat and a mask. 

Credit: Anderson Police Department
Police shared this photo of a suspect in an armed bank robbery in Anderson on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to contact Det. Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.

What other people are reading:

More Videos

In Other News

March For Our Lives events planned for Saturday