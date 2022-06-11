Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery in Anderson

Police say the man escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are looking for a man in his 20s who's accused of an armed bank robbery in Anderson on Friday.

According to police, a Black man went into the Old National Bank, located at 219 Scatterfield Road, just before noon on Friday and passed a bank employee a note demanding money.

The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before he escaped. Police say when he left the bank, he headed west.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the bank and searched the area, but the man was nowhere to be found.

On Saturday, the Anderson Police Department said no suspects have been arrested in connection to the robbery and the case remains under investigation.

APD shared a photo of the alleged suspect. In the photo, the man is wearing a black sweatshirt, a baseball hat and a mask.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to contact Det. Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.