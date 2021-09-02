Anderson woman dies in house fire

An Anderson woman died after an early morning fire.

Emergency crews arrived in the 1100 block of East 31st street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to find fire coming from the front of the house.

Emergency crews located the victim, 68-year-old Janet Oldfield, near the kitchen.

Medics transported Oldfield to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Several cats also died in the fire.

Neighbors told the Anderson Herald Bulletin the heat in home was not working properly.