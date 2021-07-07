Anderson police investigating person's death near public pool

A city official said a patrol officer found the body shortly after 8 a.m. while doing a routine patrol.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead near a public pool Wednesday morning.

The person's body was found near the parking lot of the Anderson Southside Pool at 4530 S. Madison Ave.

The person's identity or cause of death have not been released at this time.