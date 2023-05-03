Man driving lawn mower killed in Anderson crash

The crash happened Wednesday, May 3 in the 3000 block of State Road 236, near South Scatterfield Road, around 1:30 a.m.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a van and a lawn mower early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 3000 block of State Road 236, near South Scatterfield Road, around 1:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's department, a woman was driving a van eastbound on State Road 236 when she hit a man who was driving a lawn mower in the eastbound lane. A preliminary investigation determined the lawn mower did not have lights on at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's department said both the van and law mower were engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.

Medics pronounced the man, 56-year-old Bradley Swigeart, of Middletown, dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department said the woman was taken to a hospital in Anderson, where she was treated and released.