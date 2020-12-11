Anderson board makes changes to police department policy

The city's use of force rules have been modified by the public safety board.

ANDERSON, Ind — Changes in police policy have been approved by Anderson's public safety board, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald Bulletin.

The city's board of public safety unanimously approved the changes to Anderson Police Department general orders.

The changes include revision to the department's policies on use of force.

While the discussion continues over modifications to the department's no-knock warrant policy, the board did determine that chokeholds "could only be used by officers in a deadly force situation." The new rules say officers "cannot block air or blood flow unless deadly force is being applied."

The department's police union approved the changes, which can be viewed on the city's website.

“There was a lot of time and effort,” said NiCale Rector, a member of the public safety board. “This brings them up to our current world. It was time for a change.”

According to Mayor Thomas Broderick, authority to make changes to rules for the police and fire department rests with the board.