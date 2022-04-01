An Atlanta sportswriter slammed Indy in an article. Chuck Lofton was not here for it

The writer called Indianapolis cold and expensive ahead of our national championship weekend. The nerve.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the college football national championship game this weekend, a sportswriter from Atlanta took a moment to slam 'cold, expensive' Indianapolis.

In the article, 'Tickets high, temps low for Georgia-Bama in Indianapolis', Chip Towers with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution essentially equated Indy to a barren, overpriced Midwestern pothole.

Lucas Oil Stadium, which was named the best NFL stadium for five years in a row, was reduced to being just a mere building, with a "retractable roof" and "unnecessary openings." Those are 750-foot steel trusses that take nine minutes to stretch over 95,000 square feet of glorious artificial turf, sir.

The writer also claimed "a portion" of people were opting to stay in Louisville where there is, allegedly, "more to do" in the city nearly two hours to the south.

He likely did not know the 317 side of Twitter would respond like this:

On This Date: 34 years ago today, Bobby Knight took his anger out on a chair 😡 pic.twitter.com/LqknVUWT2W — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2019

People pulled up in a big way for the Circle City in Towers' mentions.

💯 Central Indiana flawlessly hosts hundreds of thousands from around the globe for the 500 every year but discerning Georgia football fans have recently discovered that Louisville, Kentucky is both more entertaining and convenient pic.twitter.com/phg5jO3WkP — Jeremy (@rocket_4457) January 3, 2022

Indy has literally a sports team for every major sport. Plus Butler Basketball in a historic fieldhouse 20 minutes up the road.



There’s SO much more to do in Indy than Louisville it’s not even funny — Brendan Rourke (@B_RourkeSports) January 3, 2022

You sound like you’ve never been to Indy. I’m an ATL area native & was in undergrad in Indiana when Indy hosted the super bowl. It was a lot of fun going to the events for that. As a Georgia alum, I’d love to go to Indy again for natty! — Alex McIntire (@alexrmcintire) January 4, 2022

And our own Chuck Lofton responded in kind.

Hey @AJCsports , your weather forecast info is bad. Download the #WTHR app for proper weather info. Also, expensive, compared to ATL? Umm...no. https://t.co/RhaKeMV6kD — Chuck Lofton (@ChuckWTHR) January 3, 2022

Local author John Green, writer of A Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All The Way Down, had some words on Twitter, too.

I won't apologize for loving Indianapolis. We have the country's largest urban park. Great walking paths & restaurants. Lovely people. Several walkable neighborhoods. AND we have @CrownHillCem, the final resting place of more U.S. Vice Presidents than any other location on Earth. — John Green (@johngreen) January 3, 2022

The AJC writer, who has since gotten some heat on his Twitter page, did post somewhat of an apology for a few incorrect weather stats he posted in the article.

Yeah, so sorry. Google got me in trouble there trying to provide a quick update. Looked at wrong graphic. Apologies for the mistake. — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) January 3, 2022

There are some other stats he missed. Downtown Indianapolis will host the following events between now and March:

Jan. 8-10: College Football Playoff National Championship

March 2-6: Big Ten women's basketball tournament

March 9-13: Big Ten men's basketball tournament

March 16-19: NCAA Division III men's and women's swimming and diving championships

March 17-19: NCAA men's basketball tournament first and second rounds

He wasn't entirely wrong, though.

Tickets for the biggest night in college football will certainly set you back, an average of $3,268 per seat according to one site. So will staying in one of Indy's hotels, three of which were named some of the best in America a few years ago.

And those chilly 27 degree days the writer lamented? Temperatures will, probably, be much lower. They may not even crack into the double digits when Georgia and Alabama take to the field Monday night.

We never said we were perfect.

But we're still a cool city. Just ask us.

So, if you come to Indy, bring some cash and a jacket - yes. We recommend Carhart or North Face. A hat and gloves can never hurt.