Amid pandemic, food pantries are busier than ever

Many people are visiting food giveaways for the first time.

INDIANAPOLIS — “What’s going on now with COVID, you have no control over,” preschool director Renee Dixon says she tells parents.

Dixon says many of those parents are struggling financially because of the pandemic.

“Either their hours are cut or they lost their job,” she said of her clients, many of whom work in the restaurant industry.

Because of the unprecedented hard times, many have turned to food banks for help for their first time ever.

“I had one parent say they were kind of embarrassed about it because they were one of the families that always helped other people, and now they need the help,” said Dixon.

It’s the same story across the country, where food insecurity is on the rise. Food bank programs and food pantries are busier than ever.

“We’ve seen a great uptick, not just in Marion County but across the state in the need that’s out there,” said John Whitaker, executive director of Midwest Food Bank, which supplies food to 320 food pantries in 72 Indiana counties.

“People ask me all the time, ‘What does the face of hunger look like?’” said Whitaker. “It looks just like you and me.”

Whitaker says Hoosiers who aren’t struggling right now can offer food to those who are, or donate money to a food bank that can maximize it to help more people.

“It takes a community to help feed a community,” Whitaker said.

That’s just what Renee Dixon tells parents from her preschool who used to give, but currently find themselves needing to receive.