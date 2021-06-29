Amid critical shortage, IU Health workers line up to donate blood

Blood supplies have been especially low across Indiana hospitals over the past week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Healthcare workers know firsthand that the blood shortage is at a critical level.

“The supply has been so low, blood centers have had to be really judicious about giving out product,” said Shawna Langworth a nurse at Riley Hospital for Children.

Over the past week, blood units have been especially low across Indiana hospitals. Donations are down 40% over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care, according to the Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Staff at Riley decided not to wait, organizing a donation drive Tuesday to help boost the supply.

About 150 workers donated blood. Each donation provides three units of blood product.

“I just finished my pediatric ICU rotation on Friday and we really had a really hard time getting blood and platelets for patients that really needed it because of the shortage,” said Emily Coleman, a pediatric medical student who has personally seen the need.

IU Health plans another drive this week at IU Health North Hospital.

“I encourage people to go out and donate," said Langworth. "I just can’t say enough about the callout to try to get people to donate.”