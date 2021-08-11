Amid critical shortage, American Red Cross offers blood donation incentives

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross has been warning about an emergency blood shortage, and with the CDC's threat of a severe flu season, they fear the shortage could get worse.
That's why they're offering people an incentive to donate now.
Anyone who gives blood before Nov. 23 will get a $10 Amazon gift card.
The Red Cross said they need donors of all blood types, especially type O.
There are several blood drives happening in the metro area this month.
You can also make an appointment on the Red Cross website.
What other people are reading:
- Indiana reports 1st flu death of the season, 2nd since September
- Veterans Day 2021: Freebies and deals in central Indiana
- Astroworld Festival tragedy: What we know about the 8 victims
- Conserve gas by adopting these driving habits
- Indiana families line up to get their kids vaccinated
- Man dies after being shot at restaurant in downtown Indianapolis
- 'It was an answer to a prayer': Vietnam War vet reunites with man he saved on battlefield 50 years ago
- 17 Indiana state parks closing for 4 days of deer hunts
- Officers find, rescue missing girl after she uses TikTok 'help' hand gesture