Amid critical shortage, American Red Cross offers blood donation incentives

The Red Cross said they need donors of all blood types, especially type O.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross has been warning about an emergency blood shortage, and with the CDC's threat of a severe flu season, they fear the shortage could get worse.

That's why they're offering people an incentive to donate now.

Anyone who gives blood before Nov. 23 will get a $10 Amazon gift card.

There are several blood drives happening in the metro area this month.

You can also make an appointment on the Red Cross website.