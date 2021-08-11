x
Amid critical shortage, American Red Cross offers blood donation incentives

The Red Cross said they need donors of all blood types, especially type O.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross has been warning about an emergency blood shortage, and with the CDC's threat of a severe flu season, they fear the shortage could get worse.

That's why they're offering people an incentive to donate now.

 Anyone who gives blood before Nov. 23 will get a $10 Amazon gift card.

RELATED: Experts warn of potential ‘twindemic’ this flu season

There are several blood drives happening in the metro area this month.

You can also make an appointment on the Red Cross website.

