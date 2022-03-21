Meet Indiana's 'American Song Contest' performer

INDIANAPOLIS — A new music competition featuring live performances from artists hailing from all 50 states premieres Monday night and Indiana's own UG Skywalkin will be in the first episode.
"American Song Contest," which premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature live music performances — representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital — competing to win the country's vote for the best hit song.
Meet UG Skywalkin, the man representing the Hoosier state:
Josh Kimbowa, also known as UG Skywalkin, is a hip-hop artist and songwriter representing Indianapolis, Indiana.
On Monday night he'll be performing his original song, "Love in My City."
"What I'm going to bring to this stage is excitement, is energy, is swag. UG Skywalkin on stage is a whole other person," he said.
UG stands for Uganda, where he's originally from. He was a missionary kid who traveled the world until his family landed in Indiana — a state he said he's proud to call home.
Over the last decade, he's toured with 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J. Although described as a hip-hop artist, Kimbowa saidhe makes a variety of music.
"I make afro, I make hip-hop, pop, some country mixes. It's a gumbo mix," Kimbowa said.
On Monday night, he'll need your vote, plus the votes of a jury of music industry experts from across the country, but we'll get to that later.
First, meet the 11 artists performing Monday night:
- Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
- Connecticut: Michael Bolton
- Indiana: UG Skywalkin
- Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
- Minnesota: Yam Haus
- Mississippi: Keyone Starr
- Oklahoma: AleXa
- Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan
- Rhode Island: Hueston
- Wisconsin: Jake'O
- Wyoming: Ryan Charles
Here's how the competition works:
Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will host the eight-week series, with the finale set to air Monday, May 9.
The 56 acts (solo artist, duo or band) will perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.
Based on "Eurovision Song Contest," the live competition will consist of three rounds: qualifying, semifinals and grand final, where one state or territory will emerge victorious.
The artists will be competing for the title of Best Original Song. All the Artists will be singing their own music, and viewers at home — plus a jury of music-industry experts — help crown the winner.
So who's on this jury? According to NBC, it's a lineup of industry executives, songwriters, radio programmers and even members of the Recording Academy. They'll evaluate the artists on their performances, artistic expression, originality, and the hit potential of their songs.
Like the contestants, there are 56 jurors representing each of the 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital.
