Meet Indiana's 'American Song Contest' performer

Josh Kimbowa, also known as UG Skywalkin, is a hip-hop artist and songwriter from Indianapolis. On Monday night he'll perform his original song, "Love in My City."

INDIANAPOLIS — A new music competition featuring live performances from artists hailing from all 50 states premieres Monday night and Indiana's own UG Skywalkin will be in the first episode. 

"American Song Contest," which premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature live music performances — representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital — competing to win the country's vote for the best hit song.

Meet UG Skywalkin, the man representing the Hoosier state:

Josh Kimbowa, also known as UG Skywalkin, is a hip-hop artist and songwriter representing Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Monday night he'll be performing his original song, "Love in My City."

"What I'm going to bring to this stage is excitement, is energy, is swag. UG Skywalkin on stage is a whole other person," he said. 

UG stands for Uganda, where he's originally from. He was a missionary kid who traveled the world until his family landed in Indiana — a state he said he's proud to call home.

Over the last decade, he's toured with 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J. Although described as a hip-hop artist, Kimbowa saidhe makes a variety of music. 

"I make afro, I make hip-hop, pop, some country mixes. It's a gumbo mix," Kimbowa said.

On Monday night, he'll need your vote, plus the votes of a jury of music industry experts from across the country, but we'll get to that later. 

First, meet the 11 artists performing Monday night:

  • Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
  • Connecticut: Michael Bolton
  • Indiana: UG Skywalkin
  • Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
  • Minnesota: Yam Haus
  • Mississippi: Keyone Starr
  • Oklahoma: AleXa
  • Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan
  • Rhode Island: Hueston
  • Wisconsin: Jake'O
  • Wyoming: Ryan Charles

Here's how the competition works:

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will host the eight-week series, with the finale set to air Monday, May 9.

The 56 acts (solo artist, duo or band) will perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.

Based on "Eurovision Song Contest," the live competition will consist of three rounds: qualifying, semifinals and grand final, where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

The artists will be competing for the title of Best Original Song. All the Artists will be singing their own music, and viewers at home — plus a jury of music-industry experts — help crown the winner.  

So who's on this jury? According to NBC, it's a lineup of industry executives, songwriters, radio programmers and even members of the Recording Academy. They'll evaluate the artists on their performances, artistic expression, originality, and the hit potential of their songs.

Like the contestants, there are 56 jurors representing each of the 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital.

  1. Alabama – Amber Parker, Program Director, WTXT Tuscaloosa, iHeartMedia
  2. Alaska – Quinn Christopherson, Artist
  3. American Samoa – Joseph Fa’avae, Founder, Island Block Network
  4. Arizona – Double-L, Music Director / On-Air Personality, KNIX Phoenix, iHeartMedia
  5. Arkansas – Kevin Mercer, Program Director, KHKN Little Rock, iHeartMedia
  6. California – Dan McCarroll, Former President of Capital Records and WB Records
  7. Colorado – Isaac Slade, Former Member of The Fray
  8. Connecticut – Jaime Levine, CEO, Seven Mantels, Artist Manager
  9. Delaware – Christa Cooper, On-Air Personality / Assistant Program Director, WDSD Wilmington, iHeartMedia
  10. Florida – Jose Tillan, Director/Producer – The POPGarage
  11. Georgia – Jennifer Goicoechea, SVP A&R Sony Music, EPIC
  12. Guam – Heidi Chargualaf Quenga, Executive Director, CHamorro Cultural Advisor
  13. Hawaii – Eric Daniels, Keyboardist/Arranger, “The Voice”
  14. Idaho – Shari Short, Singer/Songwriter/Producer
  15. Illinois – Mike Knobloch, President, Music and Publishing, NBCUniversal
  16. Indiana – Nancy Yearing, Talent Development
  17. Iowa – Taylor J., Program Director / On-Air Personality KKDM Des Moines, iHeartMedia
  18. Kansas – Michelle Buckles, Program Director, KZCH Wichita, iHeartMedia
  19. Kentucky – Ashley Wilson, Director of Country Programming, Kentucky/Indiana, iHeartMedia
  20. Louisiana – Uptown Angela, Executive Vice President of Programming, Format Lead Custom R&B/Gospel, iHeartMedia
  21. Maine – Lauren Wayne, General Manger / Talent Buyer, State Theater
  22. Maryland – Caron Veazey, Founder & CEO, Something In Common
  23. Massachusetts – Jamie Cerreta, EVP Hipgnosis Songs Group
  24. Michigan – Shahida Mausi, CEO The Right Productions, Inc./Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
  25. Minnesota – Barry Lather, Creative Director / Choreographer / Producer
  26. Mississippi – Joe King the Big Daddy, Program Director, WZLD Hattiesburg, iHeartMedia
  27. Missouri – Tommy Austin, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia
  28. Montana – Stephanie Davis, Singer-Songwriter
  29. Nebraska – Hoss Michaels, Program Director, KXKT Omaha, iHeartMedia
  30. Nevada – Jim Vellutato, CEO, Arrival Music
  31. New Hampshire – Charlie Singer, Music Television Producer / Executive Producer
  32. New Jersey – Matt Pinfield, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host / A&R Consultant
  33. New Mexico – Tony Manero, SVP Programming Southwest, iHeartMedia
  34. New York – Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer & President, iHeartMedia
  35. North Carolina – Paul Schadt, On-Air Personality, WKKT Charlotte, iHeartMedia
  36. North Dakota – Allison Bostow, Program Director / On-Air Personality, KIZZ Minot, iHeartMedia
  37. Northern Mariana Islands – Galvin Deleon Guerrero, President Northern Marianas College / Radio DJ
  38. Ohio – Khirye Tyler, Songwriter / Producer / Musical Director
  39. Oklahoma – Ester Dean, “The Song Machine”
  40. Oregon – Mark Hamilton, Program Director / On-Air Personality, Portland Audacy
  41. Pennsylvania – Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO of Friends at Work
  42. Puerto Rico – Carlos Perez, Creative Director
  43. Rhode Island – Kristin Lessard, On-Air Personality, WSNE Providence, iHeartMedia
  44. South Carolina – Miss Monique, On-Air Personality / Program Director, WXBT Columbia, iHeartMedia
  45. South Dakota – Jered Johnson, President / CEO, Pepper Entertainment
  46. Tennessee – Brian Phillips, Executive VP, Content and Audience, Cumulus Media
  47. Texas – Natural, Music Producer
  48. U.S. Virgin Islands – Ajanie Williams, Music Producer & Author
  49. Utah – Jeff McCartney, SVP Programming, Salt Lake City, iHeartMedia
  50. Vermont – Lee Chesnut, A&R Consultant
  51. Virginia – Justin Derrico, Musician
  52. Washington – Zann Fredlund, On-Air Personality / Music Director & Assistant Program Director, KBKS Seattle, iHeartMedia
  53. Washington, D.C. – Dustin Matthews, Director of Rock Programing, Washington, DC, iHeartMedia
  54. West Virginia – Judy Eaton, Program Director, WTCR Huntington, iHeartMedia
  55. Wisconsin – Shanna “Quinn” Cudeck, Program Director / On-Air Personality, WMIL Milwaukee, iHeartMedia
  56. Wyoming – Ian Munsick, Warner Music Recording Artist

