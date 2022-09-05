Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana

Disastrous flooding in Kentucky and southern Indiana this summer has the Red Cross putting out a call for more volunteers in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help impact families impacted by natural disasters.

"We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."

Holliday said here in central Indiana, they need more than 75 volunteers.

"It can be from setting up a shelter, asking what those needs are, providing food. Just meeting those immediate needs when a disaster strikes," Holliday said.

The shortage of help comes as the region continues to see natural disasters strike, including summer flooding in Kentucky and recent flooding in Jefferson County over the weekend.

"Sometimes we deploy five or ten people. Sometimes we deploy up to 20 or more," Holliday said. "And so again, when those folks are deployed, we need disaster action team volunteers back at home to respond to disasters here.

"Anybody that has the time that they can give, that is what we need and even if you can't spend two weeks, maybe a few days. Again, there is a need for you," Holliday added.