American Red Cross asks Hoosiers to give blood during the holidays

The Red Cross reports experiencing historic low levels of blood.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is in a crisis.

“We have people not coming to give blood the way we need them to,” explained Hyacinth Rucker with the American Red Cross of Indiana.

Because of that, according to Rucker, the organization that accounts for 40% of the country’s blood supply is now experiencing historic low levels of blood, the lowest in a decade.

“We found out 10 days ago we were dealing with these historic lows,” Rucker said. “It’s at crisis levels that there is not enough blood sitting on the shelves that would be needed for people that need it."

The Red Cross was already experiencing low supplies, said Rucker, in part due to COVID-19 and the holidays. Then tornadoes hit Kentucky, leaving a death toll that may reach 100. The area needed blood supplies and the Indiana region sent it.

“We’re trying to replenish, that’s where we are," said Rucker. "We’re trying to replenish/have enough blood that’s on the shelves for those that may need it."

That’s why the American Red Cross of Indiana is encouraging donors to find a blood drive near them.

“We need people to put in their schedules that they’re going to give blood during the holiday season. We really need people to come out,” said Rucker.

You can find information about a blood drive near you here.