Hundreds climb stairs of Salesforce Tower to raise money for American Lung Association

Many of those who climbed Saturday included firefighters, families, and first responders who have been impacted by the disease in some way.

INDIANAPOLIS — Step by step, floor by floor, hundreds of Hoosiers "fought for air" at Salesforce Tower on Saturday morning to help raise money for those battling lung cancer.

More than 500 Hoosiers climbed more than 40 flights of stairs as part of the 16th annual Fight For Air Climb benefiting the American Lung Association.

"This is my fourth lap. It's rough but it's good, feeling good," one climber said.

The American Lung Association said the 2023 Indianapolis Climb raised awareness and money to fight lung disease through research, education, and advocacy. It also helps those living with lung disease in Indiana.

"There are about a million Hoosiers who are facing lung disease," said Tanya Husain, executive director of the Indiana chapter of the American Lung Association.

Indiana ranks 44th in the nation for its rate of new cases of lung cancer, with 70 new cases per 100,000 people. That's well above the national average of 54 per 100,000, according to the American Lung Association.

Among the participants were families as well as dozens of firefighters and first responders who climbed in full gear.

Husain said many of those who climbed Saturday have been impacted by the disease in some way.

"Obviously many people who come back have some connection to lung disease — maybe in their family, maybe personally, but it's also a very challenging athletic event," Husain said.

Volunteers even chipped in to keep climbers' spirits up.

"Most of the people on this first hour, really focused, real driven, because they're trying to get as many laps in as they can," a volunteer said. "Some have really big smiles, others are really focused, no expression, just on to the next lap."