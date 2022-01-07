US flags fly at 'Field of Honor' at Indianapolis Regional Airport

The "Field of Honor" is an annual display presented by the Exchange Clubs of Hancock County and Lawrence. It pays respect to first responders, veterans, military personnel and essential workers. It's a way to say thank you for their service.

"The benefit of this Field of Honor, not only to say thank you to these wonderful servants that we have that protect us and keep us safe each day and protect us and keep us free," said Jeff Young, president of the Exchange Clubs of Hancock County and Lawrence. "They're here every day doing the job. It was time to say, 'Hey, thank you so much for what you do.'"