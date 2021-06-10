American Airlines adds nonstop flight to Austin

This year, the Indy airport has announced 16 new nonstop flights to Indianapolis between May and September.

INDIANAPOLIS — American Airlines is bringing a new nonstop flight from Indianapolis International Airport.

The airline will fly from Indianapolis to Austin, Texas beginning Sept. 8. Starting Oct. 2, the route will increase to twice daily.

"This is a triple win for Hoosier travelers," said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. "We're getting another new nonstop, and to the great city of Austin, Texas where food and music culture thrive, and American will leverage Indy headquartered Republic Airways' operations and E-175 aircraft."

This year, the airport has announced 16 new nonstop flights to Indianapolis between May and September. American Airlines announced a new direct flight between Indianapolis and Orlando in June, plus nonstop flights to Boston and Los Angeles resumed earlier this year.

"We're eager to add new service from Indianapolis to Austin, giving local customers another choice for their travel plans," said Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning. "We look forward to welcoming more Indy customers back to travel with American to experience all that Austin has to offer, as well as further connecting them to our global network."