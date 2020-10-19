Authorities issue AMBER Alert for missing 2-year-old boy from Lansing area

Authorities say 2-year-old Phoenix Washington may have been abducted from his home in Lansing early Monday.

LANSING, Mich. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy from Lansing Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect's name is Phoenix Washington.

He is a 26-year-old man, around 5'5" tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2011 black Mazda 3 with the license plate EFM 6569.

MSP said the victim's name is also Phoenix Washington. He is 2-years-old. He was taken from his home on W. Washington Avenue in Lansing Township early Wednesday morning.

Authorities did not immediately provide photos of the suspect or victim. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working on getting that information.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Lansing Township Police at 517-485-1700 or 911.

