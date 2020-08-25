Amber Alert issued for missing newborn out of Lebanon, Missouri

Two men believed to be with the baby girl are believed to be traveling in a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top

LEBANON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing newborn girl who was last seen in Lebanon Tuesday afternoon.

According to the alert on its website, a 45-year-old man named Mike with a light gray beard and another man who is bald were supposedly taking the newborn girl to an unknown hospital in the Laclede County area for post-natal care and they never made it to the hospital.

They are believed to be traveling in a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top. A license plate number has not been made available.

Lebanon is located about two and a half hours from St. Louis.

Call 911 of Lebanon police at 417-532-3131 if you have any information.

No photos have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

