IMPD confirms 3 children found safe after Amber Alert

IMPD said 3-year-old Dalilah Sanders, 4-year-old Daiton Dempsey and 8-year-old Dylan Dempsey were last seen Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children in Indianapolis.

At 3:29 p.m., IMPD confirmed all three children have been located and are safe.

IMPD said 3-year-old Dalilah Sanders, 4-year-old Daiton Dempsey and 8-year-old Dylan Dempsey were last seen Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis and were believed to be in extreme danger.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday at 3:03 p.m. and was canceled at 3:35 p.m.

Police said the children were believed to be with 39-year-old Kevin Lamar Dempsey. According to an IMPD spokesperson, Dempsey has not been located, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.