'We need to rescue this girl': Florida deputies ask for help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Montana Breseman could be with a man, between 18 and 19 years of age, in a car heading to Georgia.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who authorities say could be traveling with a man to Georgia.

Montana Breseman, 11, last was seen in the area of River Ridge Middle School on Town Center Road in New Port Richey, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release. Breseman also goes by the name "Jordan," deputies said.

It's believed she was wearing a grey hoodie that reads "My Body My Sweat Your Tears," a blue bandana and black and white leggings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The FDLE adds Breseman could be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall with red hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says she could be with an unknown man, between 18 and 19 years of age, with sandy blonde hair. The two could be heading to Georgia, the FDLE said.

Speaking to reporters, Sheriff Chris Nocco said because of the unknown man's age, the incident could be an act of human trafficking.

"This little girl has been in a sea of disarray," Nocco said. "Her whole life has been one adverse childhood experience to another. We need to rescue this girl or she's going to be another tragic story that unfortunately we're going to have to deal with."

While she is missing out of Pasco County, the sheriff said Breseman is from Hillsborough County.

Anyone with information about Breseman's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or dial 911.