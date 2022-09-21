AMBER Alert canceled after 3 western Ohio children found safe

The Greenville Police Department said the kids were found safe, but did not say where they were found.

GREENVILLE, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after three western Ohio children reported missing have been found safe.

Police said the children were abducted and threatened by their father Tuesday night.

An AMBER Alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. after the children did not show up to school Wednesday morning.