x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

AMBER Alert canceled after 3 western Ohio children found safe

The Greenville Police Department said the kids were found safe, but did not say where they were found.
Credit: Carpio Photography - stock.adobe.com

GREENVILLE, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after three western Ohio children reported missing have been found safe.

The Greenville Police Department said the kids were found safe, but did not say where they were found.

Police said the children were abducted and threatened by their father Tuesday night.

An AMBER Alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. after the children did not show up to school Wednesday morning.

Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts said the father is not hurt and is currently not facing charges.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Matt Ryan presents Riley Kid of the Week Jha'Vion Shelton

Before You Leave, Check This Out