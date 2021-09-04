An emergency alert had been activated just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: The baby has been located, according to police. There are still no suspects at this time.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said officers found the vehicle, with the child still inside, in the area of Elk View Drive.

The infant was not harmed, police said, though he is being brought to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Original story below

An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning for an Athens 9-month-old baby the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children describes as "believed to be in extreme danger."

An emergency alert sent to phones said police are searching for a 2020 white Nissan Altima four-door sedan with Georgia plates CRK4471. Police said the baby was inside the car when it was stolen while it was sitting in the driveway outside his home.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the alert was activated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, as a Levi's Call after the 9-month-old was abducted Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

The child was described as a Black infant, 2 feet tall in height and weighing 18-20 pounds who was last wearing a white onesie. He was last seen at a location on Live Oak Drive in Athens.

Around 5 a.m. Athens Clarke-County Police confirmed with 11Alive they are continuing to search for the vehicle, with no other additional information available at this time.