Amazon seeks to hire thousands for Indianapolis delivery station

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, 13News got a look inside the new Amazon delivery station on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Amazon has seven such facilities across the state.

The company hopes places like this will help speed delivery times for customers.

Amazon is looking to fill 3,000 jobs, both part-time and full-time, at the new facility.

Pay starts at $18 an hour and includes health care and dental benefits.

"We are proud to offer opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel," said Dave Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon. "We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive.