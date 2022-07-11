x
Here's how Amazon plans to pull off same-day delivery on Prime Day

Customers in 140 metro areas across the globe, including Indianapolis, are eligible for deliveries of select items from same-day facilities.
Credit: WTHR
In Greenwood, employees go through 100,000 items in inventory daily and have the help of robots moving products across the floor.

INDIANAPOLIS —

Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow, kicking off a 48-hour spending spree

Over 30 million items and two million deals are available to Prime members. 

The company is known for getting Prime members their packages quickly, but recently they've worked to up the ante — by delivering your package to you the same day you order it. 

This is a big to-do on a normal day, but on Prime Day, when hundreds of millions of items are expected to be purchased worldwide, it's quite the feat. 

The company plans to pull this off by using new "same-day" facilities located close to the cities they serve, which decreases the distance drivers have to travel to deliver packages to customers.

Customers in 140 metro areas across the globe are eligible for deliveries of select items from same-day facilities in their areas.  

The Greenwood same-day facility will pick, pack, and deliver the items hours after an order is placed.

Same-day facilities are compact, allowing for more technological advancements from one location. 

In Greenwood, employees go through 100,000 items in inventory daily and have the help of robots moving products across the floor. Once a product is taken off the floor, packers move the packages down the line and a delivery driver is on their way with the order.

"We really focus on the utilization on our AR floor, so those robots work in tandem with our associates just making it a more efficient, safer process for them and letting them work in tandem with them ... it just creates a better associate experience,” said operations manager Andrew VanDenburgh. 

Credit: WTHR
Over 600,000 packages were delivered across the U.S. with same-day delivery last year. This will be the first time this form of delivery will be available with the Greenwood facility since it opened in Oct. 2021.  

